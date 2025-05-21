Panmure RFC’s unsung hero wins £5,000 to support grassroots rugby

Rob Prudom of Panmure RFC

Rob Prudom named Scottish winner of the Go.Compare and Telegraph Media Group’s Making a Difference campaign

Panmure RFC’s Rob Prudom has been named the Scottish winner of the Go.Compare and Telegraph Media Group’s Making a Difference campaign, which celebrates the unsung heroes of community rugby.

The competition invited clubs to nominate individuals whose selfless dedication and commitment have made a real difference to their clubs, with the chance to win £5,000 for their club.

Prudom, a proud Yorkshireman who moved to Dundee 30 years ago, was one of just three winners selected from over 800 nominees across Britain. Since joining Panmure RFC in 2003, he has played a crucial role as a long-time player, captain, fixtures secretary and treasurer. His dedication and leadership have been instrumental in keeping the club thriving.

Club members praised Prudom’s contributions in their nominations, saying: “He’s the glue that has kept The Panmure Panthers together, even through Covid. His commitment to the club and grassroots rugby is unmatched.”

Speaking about the recognition Prudom said, “For me, it’s about giving back to a sport that has been a lifelong passion. We want kids to come together, play rugby, and enjoy themselves in a supportive environment. The fact that so many of them are playing regularly in a small community like ours is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

The £5,000 prize will support the club’s school programme, fund an additional coaching position, and hire minibuses to transport school teams to away fixtures.

Paul Rogers, VP of Marketing at Go.Compare and judge of the Making a Difference campaign said “For us, Rob really embodies everything that grassroots rugby is all about. His dedication to coaching, mentoring and growing the game beyond the community is truly inspiring and shows the impact that Panmure RFC is having.”