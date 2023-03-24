One For Arthur: Lucinda Russell pays tribute as 2017 Grand National winner dies

Trainer Lucinda Russell has paid tribute to One for Arthur, the former Grand National winner, who has died at the age of 14.

Jockey Derek Fox rides One for Arthur to win the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool in 2017. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

He became only the second horse trained in Scotland to win the world famous race at Aintree in 2017. The son of Milan won seven of his 25 career starts including the 2017 Classic Chase at Warwick prior to the landing the Grand National.

In a statement on Twitter on Friday, Russell said: "We are sad to share that One For Arthur died this morning. A horse of a lifetime, he made our dreams come true when winning the Aintree Grand National in 2017. Arthur had a fabulous life on and off the track, and in winning at Aintree brought himself immortality. We will miss him."

