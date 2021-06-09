Olympics: Record nine Scots named in GB rowing team

They include returning Olympians Karen Bennett and Polly Swann who were silver medallists at the 2016 Games in Rio.
Edinburgh’s Swann, the reigning European champion, switches from the eight to the coxless pair and rekindles her partnership with Helen Glover, the double Olympic champion.
The duo enjoyed an unbeaten season together in 2013. Since then Swann has completed a medical degree and worked for the NHS during the pandemic while Glover has had three children.
Edinburgh’s Bennett will go in the women’s four, a new boat class at these Olympics, with Rowan McKellar from Glasgow.
Katherine Douglas (Edinburgh) is part of the new-look women’s eight looking to follow in the footsteps of the historic 2016 crew.
Lucy Glover, a final year psychology student at the University of Edinburgh, will sit in the stroke seat of the British women’s quad scull.
Sholto Carnegie is in the stroke seat of the GB men’s four, while two Scots – Harry Leask (Edinburgh) and Angus Groom (Glasgow) – feature in the men’s quad scull.
Selkirk’s Maddie Arlett has been selected as the lightweight women’s spare.
Lee Boucher, Scottish Rowing’s head of performance, said: “We are extremely proud of all the Scottish rowers named as part of Team GB for the Tokyo Olympics. Being selected to represent your country at the Olympics is an outstanding achievement in normal times, to do so during a pandemic given all of the challenges and uncertainty represents exceptional courage, resilience and determination.”