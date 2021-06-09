Olympics: Record nine Scots named in GB rowing team

Edinburgh rower Karen Bennett was a silver medallist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

They include returning Olympians Karen Bennett and Polly Swann who were silver medallists at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Edinburgh’s Swann, the reigning European champion, switches from the eight to the coxless pair and rekindles her partnership with Helen Glover, the double Olympic champion.

The duo enjoyed an unbeaten season together in 2013. Since then Swann has completed a medical degree and worked for the NHS during the pandemic while Glover has had three children.

Selkirk’s Maddie Arlett has been selected as the lightweight women’s spare.

Edinburgh’s Bennett will go in the women’s four, a new boat class at these Olympics, with Rowan McKellar from Glasgow.

Katherine Douglas (Edinburgh) is part of the new-look women’s eight looking to follow in the footsteps of the historic 2016 crew.

Lucy Glover, a final year psychology student at the University of Edinburgh, will sit in the stroke seat of the British women’s quad scull.

Sholto Carnegie is in the stroke seat of the GB men’s four, while two Scots – Harry Leask (Edinburgh) and Angus Groom (Glasgow) – feature in the men’s quad scull.

