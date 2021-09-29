Olympic medallist Laura Muir nominated for European Female Athlete of the Year

Laura Muir of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 1500 metres final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old, a 1500m silver medallist in Tokyo earlier this year is on European Athletics’ shortlist for the prestigious award, currently held by Russian high jumper Mariya Lasitskene who is also nominated in the Golden Tracks awards.

No prize was handed out in 2020 but Muir's exploits on the track over the past two years, particularly her exhilarating Olympic run which set a new British record, earned her nomination.

The Dundee Hawkshill runner is alongside another Team GB runner-up in Japan – Keely Hodgkinson, who won the European 800m and Diamond League while holding the European records at under-23 and under-20.

Scottish athlete Laura Muir arrives back home after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, at Edinburgh Airport, on August 08, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Also on the list is triple jumper Patricia Mamona, Dutch athletes Sifan Hassan and Femke Bol, Polish javelin and hammer throwers Maria Andrejcyk and Anita Wlodarczyk, Diamond League pole vault champion Anzhelika Sidorova and Olympic champions Malaika Mihambo of Germany and Italy's Olympic race walker Antonella Palmisano. Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam completes the list.

Supporters can back their favourite on social media by re-tweeting or liking their image before October 3. The online vote accounts for 25 percent of the consideration and the winners will be announced at the Golden Tracks ceremony in Lausanne on October 16.