Now LIV Golf players earn new route into The Open

The R&A joins USGA in introducing new exemption for players on breakaway circuit

The R&A has joined the USGA in introducing a new exemption to allow LIV Golf players to secure spots in The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

The leading player not already exempt in the top five five of the breakaway circuit’s 2025 individual season standings following the completion of LIV Golf Dallas will be awarded a place in this year’s Claret Jug event at the County Antrim venue.

The new exemption complements existing qualification routes through the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, the Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour and the International Federation Ranking for players competing on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour.

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive at The R&A, said: “The Open is a global championship for the best men’s golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours.

Xander Schauffele poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon last year | Harry How/Getty Images

“We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.

“We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July.”

A similar exemption category was announced last week by the USGA for this year’s US Open at Oakmont.

“We thank Mark Darbon for his leadership and the R&A for taking this step for the benefit of moving golf forward,” said new CEO Scott O’Neil, who recently took over the reins from Greg Norman. “The Open Championship is one of the most prestigious events in all of sports.

“The acknowledgement that competitors from the LIV Golf League and The International Series will have the opportunity to play in golf’s original major is a true testament to the strength of fields and the R&A’s commitment to golf fans around the world.

“LIV will continue our mission to bring the best players to the four corners of the world to grow the game. We are excited for the future of this great sport.”

It’s been a good few days for LIV Golf because, on top of these announcements, events on the circuit are now being shown on ITV in the UK.