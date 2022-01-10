Novak Djokovic: I want to play Australian Open despite visa issues

Tennis’ world No 1 has been detained for five days since arriving in Melbourne after Border Force officials decided to revoke his visa on grounds of not having a Covid-19 vaccination, claiming that his recent infection was not enough to be given an exemption.
A judge overturned that ruling, although Australia’s immigration chief still could have the final say and decide to deport him.
Despite the events of the past week, Djokovic – who has just finished a practice session on the tournament grounds – plans to play the first Grand Slam of the year, which begins on Monday.
"I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter.
“I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.
"For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”