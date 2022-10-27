We could see Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence.

It will be one of five international games during the 2022 NFL season. Fans from the UK, mainland Europe, and many from the US will make the journey to London for the match-up - and here’s everything you need to know, including who’s playing, what to watch out for, when it kicks off and where to watch it.

Who is playing?

The two teams to face each other in this weekend’s game will be the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Denver Broncos quarterbacks, Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson, attend a practice session in Harrow, England.

What time is kick-off?

The Denver Broncos will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on October 30, 1:30pm UK time, and 8:30am ET.

Will Russell Wilson play?

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been described as ‘day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

The former Superbowl winner has struggled with his new team after a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year. However if he plays expect for Wilson to try and aim for a ‘get right game’ as he’ll be keen to show that he isn’t a bust for the Broncos. Also, he’ll want to show why they should start him instead of his back-up, Brett Rypien.

Will Marlon Mack play?

The running back signed with the Denver Broncos earlier this week from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. It’s likely we could see him take the field against Jacksonville.

Who else should I look out for?

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the bigger names on the squad. Drafted first overall in 2021, he was immediately made the starter, and has at times struggled to establish himself. While he clearly has physical gifts, he has lacked consistency.

Jags edge rusher Josh Allen, not to be confused with the Buffalo Bills quarterback of the same name – could he be a man to make an impact?

The Jags may also want to unveil Tevaughn Campbell, the cornerback who was signed off Raiders' practice squad midweek.

How can I watch Denver Broncos versus Jacksonville Jaguars?

Viewers in America can watch on ESPN+, with play-by-play commentary by Steve Levy, with analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky. Sideline reporter will be Laura Rutledge.