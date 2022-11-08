Geno Smith, of the Seattle Seahawks, will take on Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Fans in mainland Europe will have been starved of live gridiron since the demise of the NFL Europa league, but this weekend sees Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive in Germany, in the hope of getting their season back on track after a promising win over the LA Rams. But who’s playing, where is the game, and how can you watch it? Don’t worry, we have all the answers here.

Where is the NFL Germany game in 2022?

The NFL International Series 2022 Germany game takes place in Munich, or München, which is the capital of the southern state of Bavaria. It will be hosted at the Allianz Arena, also known as the Fußball Arena München. TIt can seat upto 75,000 people and is the home of soccer team FC Bayern Munich.

Who is playing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the week 10 clash, with the Bucs classing it as a home game.

When is kick off?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Seattle Seahawks will kick off on Sunday, November 13, at 2.30pm UK time, 9.30am eastern US time.

How can I watch the NFL Germany game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the US the game will be shown on the NFL Network, while viewers in the UK can watch it on Sky Sports NFL from 1.30pm.

Which players should I watch out for in Tampa Bay’s match with Seattle?

Of course there’s Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, widely regarded as “the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), who is hoping to get his team’s season back on track. It’s been a sloppy start to what could be his last season with some uncharacteristically bad play. Having won seven Superbowls (six of which were with the New England Patriots), Brady is clearly hungry for another Lombardi trophy to add to his cabinet.