NFL Germany game 2022: Will Tom Brady play in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 match v Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena?
In a world-first, the NFL is bringing regular season American football to Germany, with a game that will give an international platform to one of the best-known players in the entire sport.
Fans in mainland Europe will have been starved of live gridiron since the demise of the NFL Europa league, but this weekend sees Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive in Germany, in the hope of getting their season back on track after a promising win over the LA Rams. But who’s playing, where is the game, and how can you watch it? Don’t worry, we have all the answers here.
Where is the NFL Germany game in 2022?
The NFL International Series 2022 Germany game takes place in Munich, or München, which is the capital of the southern state of Bavaria. It will be hosted at the Allianz Arena, also known as the Fußball Arena München. TIt can seat upto 75,000 people and is the home of soccer team FC Bayern Munich.
Who is playing?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the week 10 clash, with the Bucs classing it as a home game.
When is kick off?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Seattle Seahawks will kick off on Sunday, November 13, at 2.30pm UK time, 9.30am eastern US time.
How can I watch the NFL Germany game?
In the US the game will be shown on the NFL Network, while viewers in the UK can watch it on Sky Sports NFL from 1.30pm.
Which players should I watch out for in Tampa Bay’s match with Seattle?
Of course there’s Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, widely regarded as “the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), who is hoping to get his team’s season back on track. It’s been a sloppy start to what could be his last season with some uncharacteristically bad play. Having won seven Superbowls (six of which were with the New England Patriots), Brady is clearly hungry for another Lombardi trophy to add to his cabinet.
On the other side of the ball is Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is seeing an upturn in his career after his early years with the New York Jets, New York Giant, and Los Angeles Chargers brought nothing but misery. This latest version of Smith has surprised many, with confident play and better leadership helping the rebuilding Seahawks since the departure of Russell Wilson. It’s obviously helped by the fact that he has two very dangerous wide receivers to throw to, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett – watch out for them making big plays when you least expect it.
