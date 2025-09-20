Newtonmore win shinty's Camanachd Cup as 54y/o and future SPFL footballer help them upset odds

Manager hailed for changing atmosphere around team

It’s remarkable enough that two small communities situated just three miles apart can sustain two top-flight shinty teams, but even more incredible that they can again contest shinty’s most sought after prize as record holders Newtonmore upset the odds to beat holders Kingussie 3-2 in Inverness to win the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

This was the seventh time these giants of the game have contested a “Scottish final” since the competition moved to an open draw in 1983 and there was a steely determination about Newtonmore from the start.

That said, they had to rely on veteran keeper Kenny Ross, who belied his 54 years to make some great saves, before top scorer Iain Robinson put them ahead with a shot on the turn from the left.

The celebrations begin as Newtonmore win the Camanachd Cup. | Neil G Paterson

‘More doubled their lead five minutes into the second half and it was than man Robinson again, with his effort showing much to his persistence as Kingussie tried, and failed, to clear their lines.

When Joe Coyle, who is about to embark on a professional football career with Ross County, dribbled into the D to add a third, it seemed the cup was destined for Newtonmore.

Kingussie substitute Ryan Borthwick made them sweat though with two late counters, the second deflecting off Craig Ritchie’s stick, but it was Newtonmore’s day, and they were deserved winners.

Newtonmore captain Ritchie raised the famous trophy and two-goal Iain Robinson was named man of the match, collecting the coveted Albert Smith medal.

He said: “Manager Peter Ross and coach Fraser Coyle have come in this season and changed the whole atmosphere in the changing room. Everything’s been positive and we all back each other up and work as a unit and maybe that wasn’t quite there before.”

Ross was elated, and he added: “We had a plan, switching some things about, and the players carried it out brilliantly. Everyone has worked so hard this season, including those behind the scenes and this cup belongs in Newtonmore.”