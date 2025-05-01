New lottery aims to fill funding gap in Scots sport

Clubs from across Scotland have been urged to sign up for a newly-launched charity lottery which aims to raise millions for community sport and fill the funding gap that threatens its viability.

The Grassroots Sport Lottery is the brainchild of Sported, the UK’s leading community sport charity, which provides grants and support to over 300 local organisations around Scotland who use the power of sport to transform lives and address social issues.

Glasgow-based football club Saint Anthony's FC, Dundee Dragons wheelchair sports group, Aberdeen’s Faceyouth and Edinburgh community sports initiative We Play Together are among the first batch of groups who can now run their own in-house lottery to finance items such as equipment and facilities as well as keep physical activity accessible to all within their communities.

It follows extensive research showing 82 per cent of clubs advised that raising funds was their highest priority and 85 per cent cited that there is insufficient investment from government into the sector.

The lottery is being set up in partnership with leading lottery operator Gatherwell and will allow Sported – founded in 2008 as a legacy initiative from London 2012 - to inject extra investment into local sport for good initiatives.

“The Grassroots Sport Lottery is all about ensuring grassroots sport remains at the heart of local communities,” Sported’s chief executive officer Sarah Kaye said.

“We hear repeatedly of the difficulty that grassroots sport has in raising the cash to underpin the incredible contributions they make within Scotland’s communities. There are significant challenges in running costs for those operating their own facilities while also ensuring activities are affordable to all parts of society.

“Over half of the groups we work with have flagged young people dropping out because of cost pressures. Our hope is that the Grassroots Sport Lottery will provide a simple, cost-effective way to generate priceless funds to ensure their doors remain open.”

Tickets for the lottery will cost £1 with a draw each Saturday and a top prize of £25,000 – with half of the price of each ticket going directly back into grassroots sport.

Phil Wright, General Manager – Gatherwell and Head of Commercial at Jumbo UK said: "We are delighted that Gatherwell has been awarded the opportunity to deliver The Grassroots Sport Lottery which is being set up and run by Sported.

“We're proud to be able to help Sported and grassroots sports clubs to transform the lives of millions of kids by giving them access to sport. As a passionate sportsperson myself, I've seen the power of sport firsthand but I'm also acutely aware of the increasing costs and barriers that many people face in taking part.