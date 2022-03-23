Natasha McKay qualifies for free skate final in World Figure Skating Championships

Dundee's Natasha McKay, who competed in the Winter Olymics in Beijing, has qualified for the free skate in the World Figure Skating Championships.

Ms McKay, who trains at Dundee Ice Arena and last month competed in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, qualified in 24th place at the event, with a score of 55.71. Japanese skater Kaon Sakamoto is currently in first place, with 80.32 points, followed by Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx on 75. The top 24 skaters qualify for the free skate final on Friday.

Russian skaters, who usually dominate the podium in the women’s competition, have been banned from competing this year by the International Skating Union due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Teenage skater Kamila Valieva is still awaiting the outcome of an investigation into a failed drugs test taken before the Winter Olympics. The medals in the team event, in which she helped Russia to win gold, have not yet been awarded.

Ms McKay told The Scotsman: "I am delighted to have qualified at another world championships, but I am most pleased with my performance and how the programme went.

"It’s been a long but fantastic season and to finish it with another clean short programme and qualification for the free skate is great. I am very happy at this stage, and looking forward to the free skate on Friday."

Ms McKay did not qualify for the free skate at the Winter Olympics and finished in 28th place with 52.54 points.

Swindon skaters Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji are due to compete in the pairs competition at the event in Montpellier, France, tonight.

