Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon to spend ‘personal time’ with friends and family

The Japan-born world number two pulled out of the French Open last month because of the furore caused by her boycott of media duties.
She headed home to Los Angeles after opening up about her battles with depression and social anxiety.
The two-time US Open winner has now decided not to play at Wimbledon which is due to begin a week on Monday.
A statement from her team said: “Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”
Osaka said she had suffered bouts of depression since winning her first slam title at the US Open in 2018, when she lifted the trophy to a chorus of boos after opponent Serena Williams was awarded a game penalty, and that talking to the media triggered anxiety.