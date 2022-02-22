Novak Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, his first match of the year.

Djokovic is back in action this week at the Dubai Tennis Championships and cruised through his first competitive match of 2022, defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 on Monday.

The Serbian was denied entry into the Australian Open due to not being vaccinated against Covid-19 and was therefore unable to defend his crown, spending days in an immigration hotel and having his case dragged through the courts.

Murray, who is also in Dubai for the ATP 500 event, found the situation uncomfortable and while he has not spoken to him yet in the UAE, revealed that the duo had exchanged messages.

Andy Murray overcame Chris O'Connell in his opening match in Dubai.

“I’ve not seen him here yet,” Murray said after defeating Christopher O’Connell 6-7 (4/7) 6-3 7-5 in his first-round match. “We exchanged a few message whilst he was in Australia. I said at the time, I don’t agree with his decision. I think it would be a lot easier for him if he was to get vaccinated. But I didn’t like seeing him in the situation he was in, as someone I respect and have known since a child. I didn’t like that.

"I think it would be better for tennis if he was playing all the major events, but there are consequences to the decision he has made and he has to accept that.

After giving his traditional 'heart throwing' celebration to all four grandstands, Djokovic said on court: "I couldn't ask for a better reception.

"It's been a while since I played and I couldn't think of a better place to kickstart the season. Thank you for the reception and welcoming me on court the way you did.

Murray was relieved to make the second round in Dubai.

"All in all it's a straight-sets win so I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two and a half months.

"Of course there were moments when I made unforced errors but it's normal to expect that in your first match in a while.

"But I'm glad I managed to finish the job off in straight sets against a very talented player who possesses a lot of quality. All in all, a very pleasant experience."

At his press conference afterwards, Djokovic admitted that, as things stand, he will be unable to enter next month's prestigious Indian Wells Masters.

"As of today, not. I can't go, I can't enter the United States," he said.

"As of today I'm not able to play. But let's see what happens. I mean, maybe things change in the next few weeks."

Murray and Djokovic are both back in action on Wednesday for their second round matches in Dubai.

Djokovic, who is the top seed for the event, faces Karen Khachanov of Russia or Alex de Minaur of Australia in the top half of the draw, while Murray will play either third seed Jannik Sinner of Italy or Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

British No 2 Dan Evans is in action on Tuesday afternoon against second seed Andrey Rublev of Russia.