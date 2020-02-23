Mhairi MacLennan relishes the rain to win Scottish cross-country championship

A streak of masochism served Mhairi MacLennan well in Falkirk yesterday. During 39 minutes and 44 seconds, over ten kilometres spent ploughing through pools of mud in Callendar Park, the Great Britain and Northern Ireland international ran the gamut of conditions, none of them with obvious appeal.

The sliver of sun at the outset of the senior women’s race at the Scottish cross-country championship was a cruel tease. As the pack headed on their way, rain fell, then snow, and hail for good measure. A day for multiple layers, not vests and shorts. It was misery for most but the Highlander lapped it up, racing clear of Annabel Simpson to claim the title for the second time in three years.

“It was pretty tough,” she declared after earning victory by 20 seconds. “There aren’t that many hills. But then there was the rain and the snowstorm. But the thing is – that’s my thing. I absolutely love it. It started hailing and I was running along with this massive grin on my face. It’s utterly fine with me.”

Even when she was diagnosed with bronchitis last Monday, pulling out was never on. Her coach advised against taking part, but MacLennan resisted. “I gave her my reasons for wanting to do it,” she revealed. “It’s muddy. It’s only 10k. She thought that was a good reason not to do it but I disagreed.”

Jamie Crowe prolonged his fine cross-country campaign by breaking away from Jonny Glen to earn victory in the men’s race, securing Central AC a tenth team title in a row. “I had looked behind me to see where Jonny was,” he said. “I knew I had to keep pushing.” Even when he couldn’t feel his hands. “It was a decent incentive to get to the finish,” he added.