Melissa Regmi: A Rising Football Star in Scotland

From a young age, Melissa Regmi displayed a passion for football, growing up inspired by Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s matches during her primary school years. Motivated by his play, she is now pursuing her football dreams in the United Kingdom. A 15-year-old Melissa resides in Aberdeen, Scotland, and was recently signed by Aberdeen Football Club for its Under-17 Academy.

Currently an S3 student at Albyn Private School, Melissa began her football career at the age of seven by joining the Dyce Girls Football Club. She went on to play as the main striker, wearing jersey number 9, for Aberdeen Football Club Ladies (AFCL) in the Under-11 to Under-16 categories. Melissa is also the first player in Aberdeen’s Under-16 Academy Programme.

Aberdeen Football Club, which competes in the Scottish Premiership, boasts an illustrious history with four Scottish league titles, seven Scottish Cups, and six Scottish League Cups. In 1983, the club became the only Scottish side to win two European trophies: the European Cup Winners' Cup and the European Super Cup. The club was managed by Sir Alex Ferguson from 1978 to 1986 before he moved to Manchester United.

The Aberdeen Women’s Football Club competes in the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1, the highest tier of women’s football in Scotland. Melissa’s Under-17 Academy team competes in the Next Generation League, Scotland’s premier youth academy competition for women. She trains rigorously, dedicating an hour and a half to practice on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights until 9 p.m., an equal amount of time to gym sessions on Wednesdays, and receiving one-on-one training with a personal trainer on Fridays.

SSFA u15 International squad -

Melissa plays matches every Saturday, both at home and away, often in cities such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, Livingston, and Hamilton. She also captains her school football team, which trains every Wednesday morning and competes twice annually. By being selected for the international squad in the Scottish Schools Football Association (SSFA) Under-15 category, Melissa made history for her school.

Melissa became the first teenager from her private school to receive significant sports recognition. Her football journey is regarded as a milestone for Albyn School. She was one of 18 players selected from across Scotland for the international team and played friendly matches against England, Ireland, and Northern Ireland in the Bob Docherty International Tournament held in March in Northern Ireland and Athlone, Ireland.

This year, Melissa was also selected for the BGC Scotland U-15 Girls international team. BGC Scotland identifies its top 16 players through trials held across Scotland’s leading clubs. In an international match against Wales, Melissa scored a hat-trick and was named "Player of the Match." She has also been selected twice for the Scotland Women’s U-16 training camp.

While playing for AFC Ladies Club and FC Women in the Under-16 category, she regularly played in Under-18 matches as both a main and substitute striker, despite being just 14 years old. Her U-16 and U-18 teams both won the league and cup finals in the 2023–2024 Next Generation Scotland season.

International Game Against Norther Ireland u15 National Team ( Melissa Scored the 3rd Goal )