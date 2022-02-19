Winter Olympics 2022 Team GB women's curlers: Who are Eve Muirhead, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and Mili Smith?

The British team is comprised of five Scots and skippered by Eve Muirhead. They defeated Sweden to reach the final, which is being played in the early hours of Sunday morning.

We talk you through the five women on the British rink:

Eve Muirhead (skipper)

From left, Halley Duff, Eve Muirhead and Jennifer Dodds of Team Great Britain compete against Team Denmark during the Women's Curling Round Robin Session on Day 9 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Born in Perth, the 31-year-old skipper is competing in her fourth Winter Olympics. She made her debut in Vancouver in 2010 as a 19-year-old, but her rink struggled and did not get out of the group stage. However, she subsequently won the bronze medal at Sochi in 2014, defeating Switzerland 6-5 to become the youngest ever skip to win an Olympic medal. At the 2018 games in PyeongChang, Muirhead and her rink reached the bronze-medal play-off but lost to Japan. Away from the Olympics, she has won the European Championships three times and the World Championships on one occasion in 2013, as well as being the world junior champion in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011. Raised in Blair Atholl, her father Gordon was an accomplished curler and has two brothers, Glen and Thomas. She represents Dunkeld CC but is also an excellent golfer and plays the bagpipes. She received an honorary degree from Stirling University in 2018.

Jennifer Dodds

Dodds plays second on the British rink. Born in Edinburgh, the 30-year-old former office assistant is competing at her first Winter Olympics. A gold medallist at the World Mixed Double Championship alongside Bruce Mouat – a childhood friend – in 2021, she has also tasted success at the European Championships last year.

Hailey Duff

Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead of Team Great Britain celebrate their victory against Team Sweden.

Duff was born into curling, with her father John the runner-up in at the 2020 Scottish Senior Championships. Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Duff’s family moved back to Scotland in her youth and settled in Forfar. This is her first appearance at the Winter Olympics and she represents both Forfar CC and Curl Aberdeen. Away from the sport, Duff is an assistant buyer at Garden Furniture Scotland and is also studying an Open University degree in sport and fitness. A keen traveller and skier, she graduated from the University of Stirling with a degree in Business and Finance and plays mixed doubles with Hammy McMillan.

Vicky Wright

Representing Leswalt CC, Wright is also making her Winter Olympics debut. Currently residing in Stirling, the 28-year-old is from Forfar works as a nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital after studying nursing at Glasgow Caledonian University. Wright replaced Vicki Chalmers on Muirhead’s rink two years ago and was part of the team that tasted European success last year. Her partner is fellow curler Greg Drummond and is also a proficient swimmer.

Mili Smith

The youngest member of Team GB, 23-year-old Smith plays for St Martins CC in Perth and is the alternate on Muirhead’s rink. An admirer of Andy Murray and Roger Federer, she has a degree in psychology from the University of Stirling and her brother is Kyle Smith, who skipped Team GB’s men’s team in 2018. She plays doubles with Duncan McFadzean.