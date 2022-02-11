Lee McGregor ready to end six-month wait and scale bigger heights

Lee McGregor takes to the ring tonight against Diego Alberto Ruiz.

The 25-year-old Edinburgh boxer, who is also the reigning British champion, is stepping into the ring tonight for the first time in six months when he goes glove to glove with Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz at London's York Hall.

However, undefeated McGregor says he won't be defending his European belt as he looks to get back into the swing of things following a period of inactivity.

"Everything is done now but it's been a long time," McGregor explained. "Hopefully that's us over the worst and we're now back into a rhythm again without any interruptions. Tonight is the first of what promises to be a huge year for myself. I am still confident 2022 is going to my biggest year in the sport and it's going to be the year I change my family's life.

"There are massive fights out there for me if I come through this one. I can't really go into too much detail but it is dreams come true stuff. I just need to wait on things being finalised and confirmed. But I've heard enough snippets to give me all the motivation to get through tonight.