MBE for 82-year-old badminton coach Andy Cooke

An 82-year-old badminton coach has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Andy Cooke, from Grangemouth, became Scotland’s first professional coach of the sport in 1977 and has continued to coach and train players over the last 42 years.

During his career, he has been recognised for his talent and contribution to badminton and has picked up UK coach of the year and Scottish coach of the year awards.

He was also appointed as the national coach for the Kenyan National Badminton Team for the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Having also been a bus driver, Mr Cooke has also received praise for the time he drove his bus into a flood in order to help save trapped motorists.

He continues to coach at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

