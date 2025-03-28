Matt & Zander Fagerson back £2M sustainability push for rugby clubs

Matt and Zander visited Strathmore Rugby Club, where they trained throughout their formative years during off-seasons and injury rehabilitations, to learn about the club’s efforts to enhance energy efficiency. During their visit, the brothers spent time with club members, engaged with the community, and even joined in for a few games.

The visit is part of an initiative by Scottish Gas, in partnership with Scottish Rugby, which aims to help grassroots rugby clubs across Scotland reduce their energy bills and carbon footprint – and ultimately work towards achieving net zero carbon emissions.

As part of the landmark deal, more than 130 clubs throughout Scotland – including Strathmore Rugby Club in Forfar – will benefit from £2m of support through the Club & Community Net Zero Fund.

Strathmore Rugby Club has received £12,432 from Scottish Gas as part of the fund, which will be used to retrofit infrastructure throughout the venue, such as upgrading door structures to seal gaps and reduce heat loss, while also installing a new heating system for greater efficiency.

The retrofit will be carried out by MWClubb and an in-depth assessment to understand the specific requirements of the building, including energy needs for space heating, ventilation, and hot water has already been conducted.

Karim Awadia, Regional Manager for Net Zero Community Engagement at Scottish Gas, said: “Many sports facilities in Scotland were built decades ago and are now in need of retrofitting to meet modern sustainability requirements.

“At Scottish Gas, we’re working with local community clubs across the country to provide expert advice on energy efficiency, while implementing measures and building improvements, such as insulation and appropriate ventilation, to reduce consumption.

“The improvements at Strathmore Rugby Club are set to be transformative and it was fantastic to welcome Matt and Zander back to hear about the clubs pending enhancements to ensure the space is fit for purpose for generations to come."

Strathmore Rugby Club has provided access to rugby in Forfar for decades, offering a comprehensive rugby programme, fielding teams across various age groups and skill levels.

In 2017, the club established a charitable trust with the aim of supporting community development, promoting inclusion, and ensuring the club’s future growth. Matt and Zander have proudly served as ambassadors for the trust for nearly eight years.

Nick Welsh, Business Development Manager at Strathmore RC, said: “Matt and Zander have been longtime supporters of our members and the future of rugby in the area, so it was fantastic to welcome them back for this visit and have them join one of our training sessions.”

Matt Fagerson, rugby player for Scotland, said: “It's so important that clubs like Strathmore improve their facilities so they can continue to be safe places for everyone in the community. Things like installing sustainable heating and reducing energy bills ease the financial pressure for the club so it can focus on its core purpose of supporting people of all abilities and ages to connect and grow through movement, whether that means through rugby or even just getting out on the field for a game of tig."

