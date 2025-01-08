Masters Snooker 2025: Prize money, draw, schedule, trophy, odds, when does O'Sullivan play Higgins?

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the Masters defending champion. | Getty Images

The world’s top snooker players are about to battle it out for one of the sport’s biggest prizes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Masters is one of snooker’s three Triple Crown events and has been played since 1975 – making it the second-longest running tournament behind the World Championship.

The tournament sees the top 16 players in the world play in front of capacity crowds at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, in an entertaining battle, Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Ali Carter 10–7 to land a record eighth Masters title.

He's still one of the favourites to win again and will take on Scotland’s Mark Higgins in the first round.

And it’s a special year for the competition - as it’s celebrating its 50th birthday.

Here's everything you need to know about the tournament.

What is the prize money at the Masters?

The Masters offers a total prize pot of £1,015,000, with the winner receiving a cheque for £350,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The runner-up wins £140,000, semifinalists £75,000, quarterfinalist £40,000, and even players who fail to win a game will get £25,000.

There is also a high break prize of £15,000.

What trophy does the Masters winner lift?

The winner of The Masters will receive the Paul Hunter Trophy, named in honour of the three-time champion who died in 2006 aged 27.

How can I watch The Masters Snooker?

Full coverage of all the matches in The Masters Snooker can be watched live on the BBC – including on the BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.

What is the format of matches at The Masters?

The first round, quarter-finals and semi-finals are the best of 11 frames (first to 6), while the final is the best of 19 frames (first to 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is only one match per session (unlike other tournaments when two matches often take place at the same time) and a maximum of two matches per day.

Who is playing in The Masters snooker 2025?

The following players have qualified for the tournament, as they are seeded:

Ronnie O'Sullivan Kyren Wilson Judd Trump Mark Selby Mark Allen Mark Williams Luca Brecel Shaun Murphy Ding Junhui Zhang Anda Gary Wilson Ali Carter Barry Hawkins Si Jiahui John Higgins Chris Wakelin

When can I watch Ronnie O’Sullivan play John Higgins?

All Scottish eyes will be on the first game of the tournament between defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and former winner John Higgins - Scotland’s sole representative in the draw. Their match will start at 1pm on Sunday, January 12, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

What’s the first round draw at The Masters snooker?

Here are the all first round matches, to be played between January 12-15.

Ronnie O'Sullivan (ENG) (1) v John Higgins (SCO) (15)

Shaun Murphy (ENG) (8) v Gary Wilson (ENG) (11)

Mark Allen (NIR) (5) v Si Jiahui (CHN) (14)

Mark Selby (ENG) (4) v Ali Carter (ENG) (12)

Judd Trump (ENG) (3) v Barry Hawkins (ENG) (13)

Mark Williams (WAL) (6) v Ding Junhui (CHN) (9)

Luca Brecel (BEL) (7) v Chris Wakelin (ENG) (16)

Kyren Wilson (ENG) (2) v Zhang Anda (CHN) (10)

What’s the full schedule for The Masters snooker 2025

Here’s when all the action will be happening.

Round one

Sunday, January 12

1pm: Ronnie O'Sullivan (ENG) (1) v John Higgins (SCO) (15)

7pm: Shaun Murphy (ENG) (8) v Gary Wilson (ENG) (11)

Monday, January 13

1pm: Mark Williams (WAL) (6) v Ding Junhui (CHN) (9)

7pm: Mark Selby (ENG) (4) v Ali Carter (ENG) (12)

Tuesday, January 14

1pm: Judd Trump (ENG) (3) v Barry Hawkins (ENG) (13)

7pm: Mark Allen (NIR) (5) v Si Jiahui (CHN) (14)

Wednesday, January 15

1pm: Kyren Wilson (ENG) (2) v Zhang Anda (CHN) (10)

7pm: Luca Brecel (BEL) (7) v Chris Wakelin (ENG) (16)

Quarter-finals

Thursday, January 16

1pm: QF3

7pm: QF4

Friday, January 17

1pm: QF1

7pm: QF2

Semi-finals

Saturday, January 18

1pm: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4

7pm: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2

Sunday, January 19

1pm and 7pm