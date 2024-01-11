The first major snooker tournament of the year is now at the quarter finals stage – with the world’s top players battling it out for one of the sport’s biggest prizes.

Judd Trump won the Masters in 2023 and is back this year to defend his title.

The Masters is one of snooker’s three Triple Crown events and has been played since 1975 – making it the second-longest running tournament behind the World Championship.

The tournament sees the top 16 players in the world play in front of capacity crowds at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Last year, in an entertaining and close battle, Judd Trump edged out Mark Williams by 10 frames to 8 to land his second Masters title – following his triumph in 2019.

He's still one of the favourites to take the title again and has already progressed to the quarter finals stage.

Here's everything you need to know about the tournament.

What is the prize money?

Along with the Paul Hunter Trophy, named in honour of the three-time champion who died in 2006 aged 27, the winner will also receive a cheque for £250,000.

The runner-up wins £100,000, semifinalists £60,000, quarterfinalist £30,000, and even players who fail to win a game will get £15,000.

How can I watch the Masters Snooker?

Full coverage of all the matches in the Masters Snooker can be watched live on the BBC – including on the BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.

What is the format of matches?

The first round, quarter-finals and semi-finals are the best of 11 frames (first to 6), while the final is the best of 19 frames (first to 10).

Who has made the Quarter finals?

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Barry Hawkins, Jack Lisowski, Shaun Murphy, Judd Trump, Ali Carter, Mark Allen and Mark Selby have all reached the quarters.

When is Ronnie O'Sullivan playing?

Ronnie is first up in the quarters against Barry Hawkins at 1pm on Thursday, January 11.

The other quarter finals are as follows:

Lisowski v Murphy: Thursday, January 11, at 7pm

Trump v Carter: Friday, January 12, at 1pm

Selby v Allen: Friday, January 12, at 7pm

Who are the favourites?