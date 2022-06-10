MacTavish Cup final: Caberfeidh out to make history when they face Kingussie

Kingussie’s Calum Grant gets the better of Craig Morrison (Caberfeidh). Caberfeidh v Kingussie in the Mowi Premiership, played at Castle Lead, Strathpeffer.

Kingussie have a 100 per cent record in all competitions this season but they haven’t lifted this all-North trophy since 2011. Caberfeidh may be a distant ninth in the ten-team league but they reached last year’s MacTavish semi-final before losing 2-1 to eventual winners Kinlochshiel.

Caberfeidh captain Blair Morrison leads his side into their first MacTavish Final since 1937. He said: “We are all buzzing and recognise this as an opportunity to make history. It will be special to lead the boys out. We have been inconsistent at times this season but that has been down to player availability and we have everyone available for the final.”

Caberfeidh due Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett pose a serious threat in attack and Blair Morrison added: “The rest of us have to play our part to create the chances for Craig and Kevin and hope they are as clinical as they were in the semi-final against Skye. We know Kingussie are a hard working side who have good chemistry up front but we need to limit their chances and create our own.”

The final gives Kingussie skipper Savio Genini his first opportunity to raise a trophy and collect a coveted captain’s silver mounted caman. Genini is cutting short a pre-booked holiday in Corfu to play and he said: “The defence has been the best part of our team this season which gives the rest of us so much confidence. Caberfeidh are a good unit and their internationals Blair Morrison, Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett are great players.”

Kingussie were comfortable 7-0 winners when the sides met on the opening day of the shinty season but Genini dismisses the notion of any advantage. “Both sides had only played one preseason game by that point so you can’t take anything from that; Cabers have earned their right to be in the final. I think it will all be about who turns up on the day and there will be no complacency on our part.”