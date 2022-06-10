Lynsey Sharp ruled out of Commonwealth Games after injury 'setback'

The former European 800 metres champion, making her way back from the birth of her first child last autumn, withdrew from what would have been her comeback race in Belgium a fortnight ago.The Scot will now sit out the bulk of the season and target a return later in the year.“A little setback has pushed race plans back to the second half of the season,” the 31-year-old confirmed in a social media post.“I was weeks away from racing and really felt like I could have had a good crack at the Commonwealth qualifying. That would have been cool but wasn’t to be and there’s really no time to be down.”Meanwhile, double Paralympic medallist Sammi Kinghorn is to head a five-strong para athletics team for the Commonwealths.The wheelchair racer is joined by Mel Woods, marathon athlete Sean Frame and sprinters Ross Paterson and Alexander Thomson.