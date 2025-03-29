Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear win first figure skating World Championships medal for GB since 1984

The medal is the first for Great Britain in 41 years

Scottish ice dancer Lewis Gibson and partner Lilah Fear won the first World Figure Skating Championships medal for Great Britain in 41 years when they scooped bronze in Boston.

The pair were the first British skaters to take to the podium at the competition in any figure skating discipline since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in 1984.

Ms Fear and Mr Gibson’s total of 207.11 points after the rhythm and free dances put them in third place, ahead of European champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri from Italy.

Mr Gibson, from Prestwick and partner Ms Fear had scored 83.86 in the first round of the competition, putting them in a medal position at the World Championships for the first time in their careers, less than a point ahead of Ms Guignard and Mr Fabbri.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates from the US won the competition for the third time in a row, followed by Canadians Piper Gillies and Paul Poirier in second place.

Bronze medallists Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain celebrate after the 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden on March 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I can’t even describe my feelings, I’m still shaking,” Mr Fear said. “I’m in disbelief. But I’m so grateful for the results.”

Mr Gibson added: “The crowd here was amazing, and insane. I think we got to the moment we really worked for, they were so loud and supportive, we are thankful for the audience.”

He added: “Being the first medal for Great Britain in the World Championships since Torvill and Dean in 1984 - it’s just unbelievable. We’ve been compared to them a lot, and I love it every time. It’s such an honour.”

Mr Gibson has previously said he was inspired to take up skating after watching the first series of Dancing on Ice, which features the Olympic gold medallists.

He said: “I was inspired by them, and I hope so much that there are little kids out there in Great Britain seeing this and wanting to put their skates on as well.”

Ms Fear said: “We just wanted to enjoy today. It’s easier said than done because of all the pressure and everything, but we really told ourselves, we want to enjoy this crowd, we want to enjoy this moment, and I’m so glad we did that.”

The pair, who placed fourth at the last two World Championships, are six times British champions and three-time medallists at European level and finished 10th at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

Teammates Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez finished in 17th place in the ice dance competition, with 178.35.