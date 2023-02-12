Laura Muir wins Wanamaker Mile in New York as Scots shine at Millrose Games

Laura Muir won the prestigious Wanamaker Mile in New York to cap an excellent weekend for Scottish athletes at the Millrose Games.

Laura Muir wins the Wanamaker Mile during the 115th Millrose Games at The Armory Track on February 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old from Milnathort completed a strong indoor run in four minutes 20.15 seconds to add to her outdoor success in the Fifth Avenue Mile in September, with British team-mate Katie Snowden finishing third. Muir, the Olympic 1500m silver medallist, lost the lead late in the race before producing a strong finish to fight back and claim the win.

Muir said: “I’m really, really happy. This was my first time running in Millrose but I really wanted to win the mile in my first go. So I’m so pleased I could do that.

“Last week in Boston was my first race over 3000m and this was the first mile. But I felt a lot better. It was my sort of tempo and I’d recovered from travelling from the UK. I felt comfortable and it’s nice to get back in the competitive environment after training over the winter.”

In the men's Wanamaker Mile, Neil Gourley placed second in a personal best time of three minutes 49.46 seconds. Muir's training partner Jemma Reekie was ninth in the women's race, more than eight seconds back.