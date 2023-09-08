Laura Muir records season-best time to win Brussels Diamond League 1500 metres

Laura Muir, right, was in impressive form in Brussels.

The Scot, who was runner-up in the 1500m at the Tokyo Games two years ago, finished sixth in that distance at last month’s World Championships in Budapest. That occurred amid the backdrop of Muir splitting from long-term coach Andy Young in March, which was followed up by her losing her British title in July, but the 30-year-old clocked a time of three minutes and 55.34 seconds in Belgium to claim victory ahead of Ireland’s Ciara Mageean.

Mageean had won the Brussels event last year with an Irish record and set another best time for her country with 3.55.87 to come second behind Muir, who had won the 800m race in last weekend’s Zurich Diamond League meet.

