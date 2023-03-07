She recently became the Brit in history to claim five golden medals at the European Indoor Athletics Championships – adding to her already creaking trophy cabinet.

Born in Inverness in 1993, Laura Muir was raised in the small town of Milnathort where she was educated at Kinross High School, beofre sudying veterinary medicine at the University of Glasgow.

She originally competed in cross country runnning and was part of the victorious Great Britain junior team at the 2011 European Cross Country Championships.

Her success at middle-distance running began at the Moscow 2013 World Championships where she reached the semi-finals.

Since then she has seen most success in the 1500 metres, first breaking the British record in 2016 and holding the current record set in 2021. It puts her in the list of the world’s all-time top fastest runners at the distance.

Her trophy cabinet holds a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games 1500m silver medal, a 2022 World Championship bronze, two European 1500m golds, and gold and bronze medals from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Indoors, she won her record fifth European gold medal in Istanbul this year and also took silver and bronze medals in the 2018 World Indoor Championship (in the 1500m and 3000 respectively).

Her double golds in the 1500m and 3000m in the 2017 and 2019 European Indoors were the first time any athlete has done the ‘double-double’ in history.

Here she is winning all 15 of her major senior medals.

2016 Diamond League - gold Wins in London (pictured) and Paris were enough to see Laura Muir claim top sport in the multi-event Diamond League in 2016. She also broke the British record for the 1500m at the London leg.

2018 Diamond League - 1500m gold Muir also triumphed in the 2018 Diamond League, which culminated in Brussels (pictured).

2017 European Athletics Indoor Championships - 1500m gold Laura Muir's first success at the European Indoors competition came in 2017 when she won the 1500m.

2017 European Athletics Indoor Championships - 3000m gold Muir went on to also win gold at the 3000m in the European Indoor event held in Belgrade, Serbia. Fellow Scot Eilish McColgan took bronze.