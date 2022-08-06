Laura Muir lands 800m bronze to join Jake Wightman on Commonwealth Games podium

Laura Muir has her hands on a Commonwealth Games medal.

The 29-year-old finished on the podium for the first time in the Commonwealth Games, just pipping Jamaica’s Notoya Goule on the finish line by throwing herself forward at the right time.

The race was won by Kenya’s Mary Moraa, who set the pace, then dropped back before finishing powerfully to beat England’s Keely Hodgkinson, who had to settle for silver.

Muir recorded a season’s best and collapsed to the ground in exhaustion before celebrating her bronze medal and embracing her family in the stands afterwards.

Jake Wightman of Scotland poses on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the Men's 1500 meters during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

"I was fourth with 100m and I was like, no way. My coach told me to run to the line and that’s what I did,” said Muir.

"This was the anniversary of my medal at the Olympics last year [a silver] and I’ve now got a Commonwealth medal.

"I’m so pleased. I had everything crossed at the end with the photo finish.”

She will have the chance to add to her medal tally when she goes in the 1500m final on Sunday. “That’s my event and I was to win gold,” she added.

Earlier in the day, world champion Jake Wightman admitted he did “as good as I could have” as he missed out on a stunning summer hat-trick after coming third in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old Scot took bronze in Birmingham on Saturday behind Australia’s Oliver Hoare and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot after being passed on the home straight.

He was hoping to continue his unique treble quest – after July’s World Championships victory – but must now refocus for the 800m at the European Championships later this month.

“That was as good as I could have done,” said Wightman, who ran three minutes 30.53 seconds. “I didn’t want to be a pedestrian and be running for minor medals. I wanted to make a statement but I didn’t feel anywhere near as good as I did a couple of weeks ago.

“I knew when I went I was going to have a tough home straight but hoped everyone else would be feeling the same.

“Initially I was pretty disappointed but if I told myself I would come back two weeks after winning the world champs and in a similar field pick up a bronze I’d be pretty happy. It’s mentally so tough to come back from that.

“To get a bronze is a relief, to have something to show for the shape I’m in.

“I put it on the line. To hang on for a bronze, I’m pleased. I hope I don’t get shot down too much for not having won it being a world champion.

“People don’t realise how high that World Championships was, two weeks is nothing to have to reset. I’m not buzzing but I’m relieved.

“I was hanging on in the home straight, as opposed to feeling strong. I felt pretty vulnerable.”

Wightman stunned Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtgsen to win in Eugene last month as dad and coach Geoff commentated on the race at Hayward Field.

Wightman senior was again the announcer at the Alexander Stadium and watched as his son made a move with around 300m to go but he was overhauled by Hoare and Cheruiyot.

Soon after, England’s Nick Miller won gold in the hammer with a throw of 78.43m to defend his 2018 title.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud, I’m sure we’ll have a few more later. I’ve had a lot of injury and illness, it’s nice to take a turn and have a positive outcome.