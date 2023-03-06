She recently became the Brit in history to claim five golden medals at the European Indoor Athletics Championships – and runner Laura Muir is never short of something interesting to say.

Born in Inverness in 1993, Laura Muir was raised in the small town of Milnathort where she was educated at Kinross High School, beofre sudying veterinary medicine at the University of Glasgow.

She originally competed in cross country runnning and was part of the victorious Great Britain junior team at the 2011 European Cross Country Championships.

Her success at middle-distance running began at the Moscow 2013 World Championships where she reached the semi-finals.

Since then she has seen most success in the 1500 metres, first breaking the British record in 2016 and holding the current record set in 2021. It puts her in the list of the world’s all-time top fastest runners at the distance.

Her trophy cabinet holds a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games 1500m silver medal, a 2022 World Championship bronze, two European 1500m golds, and gold and bronze medals from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Indoors, she won her record fifth European gold medal in Istanbul this year and also took silver and bronze medals in the 2018 World Indoor Championship (in the 1500m and 3000 respectively).

Her double golds in the 1500m and 3000m in the 2017 and 2019 European Indoors were the first time any athlete has done the ‘double-double’ in history.

Here are 11 quotes from Scotland’s track champion.

1 . Laura Muir on...being outspoken "I think I would have a lot easier life if I didn't say stuff. But, at the same time, people might not understand what is going on. I am honest, so I say what I feel – within limits."

2 . Laura Muir on...combining university with athletics before going full-time "When you are constantly studying, you do end up quite mentally drained. With training you can get away with it – you know what splits you have to do, so you can just get on with it. But when it comes to racing you need to be really switched on."

3 . Laura Muir on...winning an Olympic silver medal ""I just thought 'run as hard as you can. If you don't run another step again, just make sure you get to the line'."

4 . Laura Muir...on what it takes to run faster "But you make your priorities. You just get it done. You finish work. You go and train. It's not more complicated than that."