Laura Muir eyes prestigious Wanamaker Mile - 'to tick box straight away would be very nice'

Laura Muir wants to lay down a marker for the year ahead by winning the fabled Wanamaker Mile in New York on Saturday night.

Laura Muir is back in action this weekend after an outing in Boston.

The Olympic medallist, 29, faces a world-class test at the Millrose Games including training partner Jemma Reekie and in-form Canadian Lucia Stafford. The Scot is aiming for a double following her impressive opener in Boston last weekend with a chance to extend her reign in the Big Apple in the wake of her autumn triumph in the Fifth Avenue Mile, but despite watching Ethiopian rival Gudaf Tsegay run the second-quickest mile in history of 4:16.16 in Poland on Wednesday, Muir’s out for reassurance that her quest for a world title in August is on track.

Muir said: “It’s nice to see where you’re at in the winter. It’s a long way to the summer season and that’s why I train: to race. That’s the fun bit so it’s nice to break up the winter a bit. It keeps your competitive spirit alive throughout the winter and gives you a benchmark. If you’re in a good spot, that’s great. If not, then you have more work to do. It’s a good tester where you’re at. It’s a really prestigious event. This will be my first appearance at Millrose but I’m hoping I can get the win first time around. To tick that box straight away would be really nice.”

