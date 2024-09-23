Landmark first-ever Scottish parkrun on a prison estate

It was a landmark occasion at HMP Dumfries last weekend with the first-ever Scottish Custodial parkrun taking place on its grounds.

There are plans for it to become a regular opportunity after it was well-received by the 11 individuals who took part and they were supported by a further eight volunteers.

parkruns on custodial sites in other locations have seen massive benefits for those taking part and Jim Smith, Deputy Governor at HMP Dumfries, said: “Those who took part got a great deal from the parkrun as it allowed them to feel part of something much larger by feeling part of the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It also allowed them to support one another in a positive way and interact with prison staff in a different setting.

Marking the first-ever parkrun on a custodial estate in Scotland

“We believe parkruns are vitally important as they provide a further strand to enhance HMP Dumfries’ commitment to improving the Health and Wellbeing of both staff and those in our care.

“Specifically, it creates an opportunity for participants to focus on a goal by participating in regular physical activity or through supporting others by volunteering at the event.

“Furthermore, as staff and those in our care participate together, it supports the breaking down of barriers out with the immediate custodial environment which builds strong working relationships.

“Finally, the parkrun provides a degree of normality for those in our care, encouraging them to think of their future and their successful reintegration into their communities, thus playing an important role in the rehabilitation process.”

Mr Smith said the idea for the parkrun came from one of the Physical Training Instructors (PTI), and added: “Our PTI had developed a couch to 5k training programme for those in our care to participate in as a purposeful activity, an activity that could be started whilst in custody with a view to continuing once liberated.

“On learning that parkrun had already been established in a number of prisons within the English Prison Service, PTI Danny Dunglinson contacted the parkrun charity to look at the feasibility of setting up a parkrun in HMP Dumfries, which if successful would be the first establishment to do so in Scotland.

“Over a number of months and visits, the logistics were ironed out and a course was plotted and designed. This work resulted with Saturday the 14th September being the first “Jessiefield” 5k parkrun with both staff and those in our care taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith said it was hoped HMP Dumfries’ Jessiefield’s course would help get the ball rolling for custodial parkruns in Scotland. “I am hopeful that this will create an interest and encourage other PTI teams to develop their own parkrun events," he said.

parkrun is a charity with over 10 million ‘parkrunners’ in their community, this custodial parkrun is just one of the 2,400 events taking place each week across the globe.

Chrissie Wellington OBE, health and wellbeing lead with parkrun UK, added: “It is great to see our first parkrun on a custodial estate in Scotland up and running this weekend.

“It is vital that those in prison have access to regular opportunities to be active in the open air, to volunteer and to interact with each other in a positive and supportive environment if we are to embed a rehabilitative culture and reduce reoffending.

“So many people have spoken about the transformative power, and physical and mental wellbeing benefits from doing parkrun whilst in custody, and this is supported by recent research.

“We hope to see more events launch in Scottish prisons in the years ahead.”