Former skipper Kyle Coetzer hit a half-century as Scotland eased to victory over Namibia in their Cricket World Cup League 2 clash at Windhoek.

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer was in good form against Namibia.

The Scots are well placed to top the table with a strong showing in this mini-series, which also includes Nepal, and secured a four-wicket win with 47 deliveries remaining.

Gerhard Erasmus played a valiant innings for Namibia, making 96 not out in a score of 211 for nine, but a fine ODI debut for Brandon McMullen helped the Scots keep the score down. McMullen took three for 35 in his 10 overs, with all of his wickets top five batters. Safyaan Sharif took three for 33.

Coetzer, 38, was not part of Scotland’s heartening displays at the recent T20 World Cup having retired from the format, but he showed his skills remain sharp in the 50-over game. Making his first Scotland appearance since August, he hit 10 fours and a six to finish with 54 off just 44 deliveries. Christopher McBride and captain Richie Berrington chipped in with useful middle-order contributions and McMullen produced a bright 31no to put the finishing touches to a sound first appearance. All-rounder Mark Watt wrapped things up with a boundary off the first ball of the 43rd over.