Kinlochshiel looking to make shinty history in their Camanachd Cup semi-final

Kinlochshiel have missed injured defenders Conor Cormack, Mark MacDonald and David Falconer in recent weeks and hope to have at least two of them back for this semi-final. George Thomson remains out for Kyles, who undertake injury checks on Neil MacVicar and Conor Kennedy.
Lovat and Glenurquhart do battle for a place in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-finals. Lovat’s Fraser Heath will play with stitches in a head wound whilst keeper Stuart MacKintosh returns for the Glen.
The Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup is Oban Camanachd’s last hope for a trophy this season and they travel to Ballachulish in the quarter-finals.
Lewis Clark returns for Fort William’s derby against Lochaber in Mowi League A. The Fort won 4-0 when the sides met earlier in the season.
Newtonmore play Caberfeidh in Mowi League B after three Saturdays without a game. Blair Morrison’s return from injury has boosted Cabers. Kingussie are monitoring Calum Grant’s fitness ahead their visit to Beauly, whilst Glasgow Mid Argyll host Aberdour in Mowi League C.