Kinlochshiel looking to make shinty history in their Camanachd Cup semi-final

Kinlochshiel will attempt to reach the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final for the first time in their 63-year history when they face twenty-one time winners Kyles Athletic at Taynuilt on Saturday.

By Alasdair Bruce
Friday, 27th August 2021, 3:16 pm
Kinlochshiel take on Kyles Athletic in the last four of the Camanachd Cup.

Kinlochshiel have missed injured defenders Conor Cormack, Mark MacDonald and David Falconer in recent weeks and hope to have at least two of them back for this semi-final. George Thomson remains out for Kyles, who undertake injury checks on Neil MacVicar and Conor Kennedy.

Lovat and Glenurquhart do battle for a place in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-finals. Lovat’s Fraser Heath will play with stitches in a head wound whilst keeper Stuart MacKintosh returns for the Glen.

The Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup is Oban Camanachd’s last hope for a trophy this season and they travel to Ballachulish in the quarter-finals.

Lewis Clark returns for Fort William’s derby against Lochaber in Mowi League A. The Fort won 4-0 when the sides met earlier in the season.

Newtonmore play Caberfeidh in Mowi League B after three Saturdays without a game. Blair Morrison’s return from injury has boosted Cabers. Kingussie are monitoring Calum Grant’s fitness ahead their visit to Beauly, whilst Glasgow Mid Argyll host Aberdour in Mowi League C.