Kinlochshiel land spot in Camanachd Cup final for first time

Kinlochshiel are in the Camanchd Cup final.

Skipper Keith MacRae got the opener just short of the hour with Jordan Fraser sealing the win in stoppage time.

They will play Kingussie or Lovat, who play next Saturday.

Glenurquhart were shock 3-2 winners against Lovat to reach the cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-finals. Greg Matheson scored twice for Lovat but David MacLennan, Connor Golabeck and John Barr gave the Glen victory.

Daniel MacVicar scored four as Oban Camanachd battered Ballachulish 10-0 to reach the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup semi-finals. Daniel Cameron’s brace, Garry Lord’s penalty and Conner Howe, Innes Jackson and Ross Campbell made up their tally.

Fort William were 2-1 derby victors over Lochaber in Mowi League A. Grant Disher and Lewis Morrison scored either side of Jack Dignan’s response.

Newtonmore beat Caberfeidh 5-1 in Mowi League B. Drew MacDonald scored twice with Iain Robinson, Max Campbell and Declan Brannan also netting. Kevin Bartlett countered. Beauly’s meeting with Kingussie was a covid postponement.