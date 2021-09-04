Kingussie unbeaten run ends as Lovat book Camanchd Cup final date with Kinlochshiel

Lovat inflicted Kingussie’s first defeat of the season, winning 3-2 in Fort William to reach the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final.

By Alasdair Bruce
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 8:24 pm
Lovat and Kinlochshiel will meet in the Camanchd Cup final

Fraser Heath gave Lovat the lead with Marc MacLachlan adding a second. Savio Genini pulled a goal back, but Heath’s second made it 3-1. Genini scored again but Lovat stayed in front and will play Kinlochshiel in the final.

Kinlochshiel reached the cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-finals after winning 3-1 at Strathglass. Ali Nixon put ‘Shiel ahead before Penri Jones levelled. Goals from Keith MacRae and Duncan Matheson sent ‘Shiel through.

Robbie MacLeod, Conor Kennedy and Innes MacDonald all scored twice as Kyles Athletic reached the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup semi-finals following their 8-0 victory at Aberdour. Roddy MacDonald and Colin MacDonald also netted.

Somhairle MacDonald’s brace helped Skye Camanachd beat Inveraray 3-2 to reach the Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup final. James Pringle hit the other with Campbell Watt replying twice for Inveraray. Beauly’s semi-final against Bute was postponed due to Covid-19 reasons.

The Mowi Senior League A matches between Kilmallie and Fort William and Glenurquhart and Lochaber also fell to Covid, whilst Glasgow Mid Argyll were unable to travel to Oban Camanachd in Mowi Senior League C.