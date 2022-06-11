Kingussie battle back against plucky Caberfeidh to lift MacTavish Cup

The victorious KIngussie team recieve the MacTavish Cup from the sponsors cottages.com.

Caberfeidh opened with a strong wind in their favour and manager Jodi Gorski’s gamble to include Ally MacLennan, who had just played once since 2019, paid dividends after just six minutes when his turn and shot flew over keeper Rory MacGregor’s right shoulder to give the underdogs the lead.

Caberfeidh survived a couple of scares before, with ten first half minutes remaining, their danger-man Craig Morrison showed his brilliance as he took down a hit-in from the left before blasting the ball home from the edge of the D.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, disaster struck late in the half when Kingussie’s Savio Genini punished some hesitancy from Caberfeidh keeper Iain McCall, who otherwise had a terrific game, to force the ball over the line from close range.

Then, a minute before the interval, Genini levelled the contest with a powerful drive from the left of the D.

Kingussie had the elements from the restart and Roddy Young hit the bar following Savio Genini’s free-hit as most of the play surged towards the Caberfeidh goal.

Cabers held out until 12 minutes from time when Roddy Young raced onto Savio Genini’s free-hit to score and, a couple of minutes later, substitute Dylan Borthwick found space in front of goal to send the ball high into the net.

Kingussie’s set-plays were a constant danger and Ruaridh Anderson gathered another Savio Genini free-hit to make the final score 5-2.

Caberfeidh captain Blair Morrison was awarded the Tom MacKenzie Medal as man of the match before Kingussie skipper Savio Genini raised the trophy in front of a delighted support.

Speaking immediately after the final whistle, Kingussie manager John Gibson said: “It was a bit of a rough ride and the wind played its part to make it a game of two halves. We always knew Caberfeidh were capable of scoring but we had goals in us and the two before the break settled us.