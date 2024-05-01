Javier Castellano celebrates atop Mage after crossing the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.

his year’s Kentucky Derby will be the 150th time the race has been run, with the first taking place in 1875 – making it one of the oldest and most prestigious events on the American racing calendar.

It’s the first of the three American Triple races, followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes – with only 13 horses ever achieving the Triple Crown.

As ever, the 20-horse race will be staged over one-and-a-quarter miles (2km) at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, as it was at the inaugral event 147 years ago and every year since.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

As it traditional the Kentucky Derby race will be held on the first Saturday of May – which this year is Saturday, May 4 – and is the culmination of the fortnight-long Kentucky Derby Festival.

It has only changed date twice in its history – in 1945 due to the Second World War and in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Last year’s race wss won by a length by Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano and trained by Gustavo Delgado. Mage had only one win before the Kentucky Derby and became only the fourth horse to win the Kentucky Derby after having only three previous starts.

How can I watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will be shown live on Sky Sports Racing in the UK.

It starts at 6.57pm local time, which equates to a not too uncivilised 11.57pm in the UK.

How much is the prize money and how much does the jockey get?

The Kentucky Derby has a total prize purse of $3million, with the winner earning a whopping $1.86 million.

Second place receives $600,000, third $300,000, fourth $150,000 and fifth $90,000.

Of the prize money 10 per cent – $186,000 – goes to the jockey’s team, with the jockey getting $130,200, the jockey’s agent $46,500, and the valet $9,300.

What horses are running?

The horses running, and their race numbers, are as follows:

Dornoch Sierra Leone Mystik Dan Catching Freedom Catalytic Just Steel Honor Marie Just a Touch Encino T O Password Forever Young Track Phantom West Saratoga Endlessly Domestic Product Grand Mo the First Fierceness Stronghold Resilience Society Man Epic Ride

Who is favourite to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby?