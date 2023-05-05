It’s one of the world’s most famous horse races, legendary for being the “most exciting two minutes in sport”, and all the runners and riders will be lining up this weekend.

Jockey Sonny Leon aboard Rich Strike celebrates after Rich Strike won the 148th running at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.

This year’s Kentucky Derby will be the 149th time the race has been run, with the first taking place in 1875 – making it one of the oldest and most prestigious events on the American racing calendar.

It’s the first of the three American Triple races, followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes – with only 13 horses ever achieving the Triple Crown.

As ever, the 20-horse race will be staged over one-and-a-quarter miles (2km) at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, as it was at the inaugral event 147 years ago and every year since.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

As it traditional the Kentucky Derby race will be held on the first Saturday of May – which this year is Saturday, May 6 – and is the culmination of the fortnight-long Kentucky Derby Festival.

It has only changed date twice in its history – in 1945 due to the Second World War and in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Who won the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

Last year’s race produced one of the greatest upsets in the history of the race. The two favourites, Epicenter and Zandon, both finished behind late entrant Rich Strike. The 80-1 outsider was the first Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Eric Reed, and first graded stakes win for jockey Sonny Leon.

How can I watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will be shown live on Sky Sports Racing in the UK.

It starts at 6.57pm local time, which equates to a not too uncivilised 11.57pm in the UK.

How much is the prize money and how much does the jockey get?

The Kentucky Derby has a total prize purse of $3million, with the winner earning a whopping $1.86 million.

Second place receives $600,000, third $300,000, fourth $150,000 and fifth $90,000.

Of the prize money 10 per cent – $186,000 – goes to the jockey’s team, with the jockey getting $130,200, the jockey’s agent $46,500, and the valet $9,300.

What horses are running?

The horses running, and their race numbers, are as follows:

1. Hit Show

2. Verifying

3. Two Phils

4. Confidence Game

5. Tapit Trice

6. Kingsbarns

7. Reincarnate

8. Mage

9. Skinner

10. Practical Move

11. Disarm

12. Jace’s Road

13. Sun Thunder

14. Angel of Empire

15. Forte

16. Raise Cain

17. Derma Sotogake

18. Rocket Can

19. Lord Miles

20. Continuar

Who are the favourites to win?

Forte is currently the 9-2 favorite for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.