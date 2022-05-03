This year’s Kentucky Derby will be the 148th time the race has been run, with the first taking place in 1875 – making it one of the oldest and most prestigeous events on the American racing calendar. .

It’s the first of the three American Triple races, followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes – with only 13 horses ever achieving the Triple Crown.

As ever, the 20-horse race will be staged over one-and-a-quarter miles (2km) at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, as it was at the inaugral event 147 years ago and every year since.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

As it traditional the Kentucky Derby race will be held on the first Saturday of May – which this year is May 7 – and is the culmination of the fortnight-long Kentucky Derby Festival.

It has only changed date twice in its history – in 1945 due to the Second World War and in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

White Abarrio stands in his stall during the morning training for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Who won the 2021 Kentucky Derby?

Last year’s race prived hugely controversial after the first horse over the line, Medina Spirit, was later disqualified due to testing positive for a banned substance.

Runner-up Mandaloun was upgraded to the winner of the 2021 Derby after a string of appeals failed to set aside the disqualification.

How can I watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It starts at 7.01pm local time, which equates to a civilised 11.01am in the UK.

How much is the prize money and how much does the jockey get?

The Kentucky Derby has a total prize purse of $3million, with the winner earning a whopping $1.86 million.

Second place receives $600,000, third $300,000, fourth $150,000 and fifth $90,000.

Of the prize money 10 per cent – $186,000 – goes to the jockey’s team, with the jockey getting $130,200, the jockey’s agent $46,500, and the valet $9,300.

Who are the favourites to win?

Zandon, trained by Chad Brown, is currently the 3-1 favorite for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Second favourite is the Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter at 7-2, followed by Messier (8-1), Mo Donegal (10-1), White Abarrio (10-1), and Taiba (12-1).