Katie Shanahan stunned after shock bronze as Duncan Scott claims record 11th medal at Commonwealth Games

It speaks volumes for the popularity of the 18-year-old from Glasgow that she was roared home in the 200m backstroke by delighted team-mates, taking to the pool moments after Duncan Scott had finished third in the 100m freestyle final.

"I don't know about inspiring her," he said. "Maybe it’s her performances that are contagious, she started the meet off so well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott also joined forces with Stephen Milne, Evan Jones and Mark Szaranek in the 4x200m freestyle relay to win another bronze, his 11th career Commonwealth medal, making him the most decorated Scot in the pool of all-time.

But it was Shanahan’s improbable third place behind Australia’s Kaylee McKeown and Kylie Masse that stole the show and left her struggling to comprehend her achievement.

“I can't believe I’ve just gone and done that,” she said, after clocking 2:09.22.

“To come away with a bronze medal with the likes of Kaylee McKeown and Kylie Masse as the champions, it's absolutely amazing.

“I can't actually believe it. I came into this meet just hoping to make a few finals and have a bit of fun so to come away with two bronze medals, I can't ask for much more than that.

Bronze medalist, Katie Shanahan of Team Scotland, poses with their medal during the medal ceremony for the Women's 200m Backstroke Final on day four of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2022 on the Smethwick, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“It's definitely a lot of fun and it’s a good learning experience for me as well coming away with two bronze medals and to set off the team with more medals, it's really good.

“It’s been amazing, the whole vibe and atmosphere we have in the team area. The vibes are just contagious, it’s just positive there is no negativity at all. I think that is a reason I swam so well, the team is just all behind me and it doesn’t matter if anyone has a good summer or a bad summer, everyone is really behind them.

“It's a really good environment. Knowing that they are all behind me, it makes me swim much faster for them but I didn’t think I would get a medal, the three girls in front of me were really fast.

“I wasn't putting any pressure on myself to come away with a medal. I’m really happy and that’s given me so much confidence going forward.

Duncan Scott of Team Scotland celebrates winning gold in the Men's 200m Freestyle Final on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2022 on the Smethwick, England. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“I'm at Europeans at the end of this month, so to come away with two bronze medals is perfect. It’s setting me in good stead for my senior career as well, transitioning from junior to senior isn’t always easy.”

Scott finished third behind Australia’s Kyle Chalmers and England rival Tom Dean, who he beat in the men’s 200m freestyle, and the 25-year-old was satisfied with his medal.

“That’s exactly how I thought it would go to be honest. It’s always a bit cagey, it’s never that fast and it’s pretty standard to be honest. I knew I was in the mix,” he said.

“I knew if I went a bit quicker than the heats I would be in with a chance of nicking a medal. These boys are producing good times and they were able to deliver again.

“I’m feeling a lot better than last night. I think the morning off helped a lot as I was really struggling at the end of last night with the first couple of days I had.

“It was a tough back-to-back physically and mentally so this morning was good to have off and I have tomorrow off to kind of reset.”

Meanwhile, Ross Murdoch qualified for the men’s 50m breaststroke final ahead of fellow Scot Archie Goodburn, with Craig Benson also progressing from his semi-final in third.

Kara Aline Hanlon also squeezed through to the women’s 100m breaststroke final, finishing fourth in her semi-final, while Scott Gibson finished sixth in the men’s 50m backstroke.