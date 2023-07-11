Katie Archibald to lead GB at UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow

Katie Archibald will race on home turf next month when the Olympic champion leads Great Britain’s efforts on the track at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

Proud Scot Archibald is one of 21 world champions in Britain’s 64-strong squad for the first ever integrated track and para-track world championships, which will take place at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow as part of the UCI’s combined world championships from August 3-13.

Archibald is joined in the women’s endurance squad by fellow Scot Neah Evans, the reigning points world champion, as well as Elinor Barker, also named in the road squad and competing at her first world championships since becoming a mother last year.

The squad also includes Elinor’s sister Meg, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald celebrates after winning the Women's Omnium - Elimination race during the UEC Track Elite European Championship in Grenchen on February 10, 2023. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

“I can’t wait to race at home,” four-time world champion Archibald said. “I know it’s going to be high intensity, high speed and high pressure; but I’m not scared.

“It makes me so proud that Scotland’s hosting such a massive event and as a fan of the sport, I’m really excited that such a huge celebration of cycling is happening here.”

Reigning world team pursuit champions Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood will look to defend their title, joined in the men’s endurance squad by Charlie Tanfield, Will Perrett, Mark Stewart and world championship debutants Will Tidball and Josh Charlton.

Hayter has also been named on the long list for the road squad to potentially compete in both the road race and time trial.

In the sprint events, Paisley-born Olympic silver medallist Jack Carlin is on a men’s long list that also includes Ali Fielding, Harry Ledingham-Horn, Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull, Joe Truman and Hayden Norris.

Katy Marchant has been selected for her first world championships since giving birth to her son alongside fellow sprinters Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and debutant Lowri Thomas.

Britain’s para-track squad includes 16 defending world champions after the team enjoyed their most successful ever world championships last year, with Scotland’s 16-time world champion Neil Fachie excited to race at home

“As always, I’m extremely proud to be representing my country at a major event,” the 39-year-old said.

“The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow has a special place in my heart and to be back racing there in front of a sell-out crowd will be huge. This has the potential to be a moment for para-cycling and I intend to make the most of it.”