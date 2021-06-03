Kathryn Bryce makes cricket history by becoming first Scot to reach top 10 of ICC rankings

Kathryn Bryce has achieved a first for Scottish cricket. Picture: Donald MacLeod

The 23-year-old from Edinburgh has played the sport since she was very young, honing her talents at George Watson’s College in the capital with her talent evident from an early age.

She is now tenth in the women’s T20I batting rankings, sitting alongside some esteemed company from top level countries such as India, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies.

Her younger sister Sarah was ranked 14th among T20I women’s batters in August 2019 and Majid Haq reached 13th in the men’s T20I bowling rankings in November 2013, but no one from Scotland has ever broken into the top ten for batting or bowling before.

Bryce is also third in the T20I women’s all-rounder rankings, only behind Sophie Devine of New Zealand and Nat Sciver of England, after she moved up ten places following last week’s series in Ireland.

The former Watsonians player is currently captaining the Loughborough Lightning in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy down south.

On Saturday she scored 13 with the bat and took one wicket in their opening loss to the Southern Vipers and then on Monday she bowled an excellent spell to take 4-16 from eight overs and restrict the Northern Diamonds to 151.

However, she could only score one run in the reply and her side agonisingly lost out by only six runs.

After the current tournament she is set to be one of three Scots - alongside 21-year-old sister Sarah and Abtaha Maqsood - taking part in the inaugural “The Hundred” event.

She will be playing for Trent Rockets in that one which begins in mid-July.

“Like T20 cricket, there will be something different to think about and going on each ball in The Hundred,” Bryce said ahead of the completely new shortened format of the game.