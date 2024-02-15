Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall date set as Tartan Tornado vows to 'batter' vengeful opponent

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor will fight Jack Catterall in an eagerly anticipated rematch in April, it has been announced.

The 33-year-old from Prestonpans will take on Catterall, 30, on Saturday, April 27 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds – just over two years on from their explosive first meeting in Glasgow, which Taylor won in controversial circumstances on points against his Chorley counterpart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rematch has been called for ever since and while there had been hopes that Taylor v Catterall Part II would be hosted at the Hydro on Scottish soil, it has been confirmed that the fight will now take place in England.

Josh Taylor was awarded victory on points when he took on Jack Catterall two years ago in Glasgow.

Taylor – nicknamed the Tartan Tornado – has not fought since June last year when he was defeated by Teofimo Lopez in New York and refuted claims that he has been avoiding a rematch against Catterall, saying: “He has spent the last two years running from promoter to promoter while living off my name. Jack should be careful what he wishes for because he’s getting battered on April 27. I am going to enjoy every second of this. See you soon, Jack.”