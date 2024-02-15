Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall date set as Tartan Tornado vows to 'batter' vengeful opponent
Scottish boxer Josh Taylor will fight Jack Catterall in an eagerly anticipated rematch in April, it has been announced.
The 33-year-old from Prestonpans will take on Catterall, 30, on Saturday, April 27 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds – just over two years on from their explosive first meeting in Glasgow, which Taylor won in controversial circumstances on points against his Chorley counterpart.
A rematch has been called for ever since and while there had been hopes that Taylor v Catterall Part II would be hosted at the Hydro on Scottish soil, it has been confirmed that the fight will now take place in England.
Taylor – nicknamed the Tartan Tornado – has not fought since June last year when he was defeated by Teofimo Lopez in New York and refuted claims that he has been avoiding a rematch against Catterall, saying: “He has spent the last two years running from promoter to promoter while living off my name. Jack should be careful what he wishes for because he’s getting battered on April 27. I am going to enjoy every second of this. See you soon, Jack.”
Catterall has always felt wronged by the judges’ split decision to award Taylor victory on points back in February 2022 and vowed to get revenge. “I’ve wanted this fight since the moment the scorecards got read out in Glasgow,” said Catterall. “A few people say, ‘move on Jack’, and that’s easy to say to when you’re not in my position. I get asked every day of my life multiple times a day, ‘when are you fighting Taylor again?’ This isn’t about belts, this is personal to me and I can’t wait to get my hands on him. I don’t like him, I don’t respect him and on April 27 I’m going to end him.”