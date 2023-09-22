Jemma Reekie aims to land first major medal at Glasgow 24 World Indoors

The 25-year-old Scot was fourth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics and fifth at the recent World Champs in Budapest and Reekie, who helped launch the campaign to recruit volunteers for Glasgow 2024 , plans to race in the familiar surroundings of the Emirates Arena.

“All being well I am hoping to be here again next March and racing in the 800m at the World Indoors,” Reekie said. “It’s a big target looking towards 2024. I think it would be very special to race here in front of a big crowd and with family and friends in the stands. I want to try and get among the medals there and if I can then that would be my first major championship medal. I think the World Indoors would also help me push on towards the summer and the Olympics in Paris.”