Jamie Murray's quest for Wimbledon men's doubles crown goes on after defeat by former partner

Jamie Murray (left) and Bruno Soares in action during their match against John Peers and Filip Polasek.

Murray and Soares, from Brazil, went down 7-6 (5) 6-4 4-6 6-4 to seventh seeds John Peers – Murray's former partner – and Filip Polasek.

Before The Championships, Murray spoke of his desire to add the men’s doubles crown at SW19 to his Australian Open and US Open victories back in 2016, but they could not get the better of the Australia-Slovakia pairing.

Murray did win the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2007 with Jelena Jankovic and then ten years later alongside Martina Hingis. He entered this year’s mixed event alongside veteran American Venus Williams but also lost at the last-16 stage to fellow Scot Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett.

O’Mara’s own men’s doubles campaign is over as well. He and his partner Ken Skupski suffered a 7-6 (6) 6-4 6-4 defeat by German 11th seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the third round.

Skupski, 39, was making his 14th and final appearance at Wimbledon. His best result came in 2017, when he reached the quarter-finals playing with his brother Neal, while in 2020 he made the same stage at the Australian Open with Mexican Santiago Gonzalez.

Neal is now playing with Dutchman Wesley Koolhof, but they suffered a disappointing five-set loss to Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell, 7-5 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-5.