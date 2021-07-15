Jamie Murray to join brother Andy Murray at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Team GB has announced that the seven-time Grand Slam winner will partner Neal Skupski in the men’s doubles in Tokyo following Dan Evans withdrawal after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Team GB Tennis Team Leader, Iain Bates said: “I am delighted that Jamie will be joining us on the plane to Tokyo. It is great to have an athlete of Jamie’s experience and calibre as part of team and I look forward to the Games starting in just over a week’s time.”