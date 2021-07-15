Jamie Murray to join brother Andy Murray at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Team GB has announced that the seven-time Grand Slam winner will partner Neal Skupski in the men’s doubles in Tokyo following Dan Evans withdrawal after testing positive for Covid-19.
Tokyo 2020 will be the Scot’s fourth Olympic Games having previously competed in Beijing, London and Rio.
Team GB Tennis Team Leader, Iain Bates said: “I am delighted that Jamie will be joining us on the plane to Tokyo. It is great to have an athlete of Jamie’s experience and calibre as part of team and I look forward to the Games starting in just over a week’s time.”
In the absence of Evans, Sir Andy Murray will be the sole British representative in the men’s singles.
Team GB Tennis Team
Men’s Singles: Andy Murray
Women’s Singles: Johanna Konta, Heather Watson
Men’s Doubles: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray
Women’s Doubles: Johanna Konta and Heather Watson