Jamie Murray to join brother Andy Murray at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Jamie Murray has won a late call-up to the Olympics.

By Graham Bean
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 12:56 pm
Jamie Murray will be part of the Great Britain Olympic team. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Jamie Murray will be part of the Great Britain Olympic team. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Team GB has announced that the seven-time Grand Slam winner will partner Neal Skupski in the men’s doubles in Tokyo following Dan Evans withdrawal after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tokyo 2020 will be the Scot’s fourth Olympic Games having previously competed in Beijing, London and Rio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Team GB Tennis Team Leader, Iain Bates said: “I am delighted that Jamie will be joining us on the plane to Tokyo. It is great to have an athlete of Jamie’s experience and calibre as part of team and I look forward to the Games starting in just over a week’s time.”

In the absence of Evans, Sir Andy Murray will be the sole British representative in the men’s singles.

Team GB Tennis Team

Men’s Singles: Andy Murray

Women’s Singles: Johanna Konta, Heather Watson

Men’s Doubles: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray

Women’s Doubles: Johanna Konta and Heather Watson

Andy MurrayJamie Murray