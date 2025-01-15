Jacob Fearnley breaks new ground at Australian Open to set up clash with world number 2

Scot reaches third round of Grand Slam for first time

Jacob Fearnley broke more new ground at the Australian Open to set up a third-round clash with second seed Alexander Zverev.

The 23-year-old’s professional tennis education has been going at warp speed and he followed up his upset of Nick Kyrgios in round one by defeating France’s Arthur Cazaux 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-3.

It is the first time the Scot, who only left college in the United States last spring, has made the last 32 at a grand slam.

Scotland's Jacob Fearnley celebrates victory over France's Arthur Cazaux during their men's singles match on day four of the Australian Open in Melbourne. (Photo by MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Fearnley would have been expecting a more low-key atmosphere than the cauldron he faced on John Cain Arena on Monday but Melbourne Park’s Court 6 has a bar for spectators on one side and the fans settled in for the evening were eager to have a good time.

At least the Scot had a good proportion of the support this time, while there was also a lively section cheering on Cazaux, who knocked out 28th seed Sebastian Baez in round one.

The contest got off to a false start as rain swirled around Melbourne Park, Cazaux winning two games amid several delays before the players were forced off.

When they returned, Fearnley quickly found himself 5-1 down but he retrieved one of the breaks to get himself into the match and from there the momentum swung.