'It's my world title' - Josh Kerr issues warning to 1500m final rivals as Scots trio qualify

Defending champion confident ahead of Tokyo showdown

Defending champion Josh Kerr will lead a trio of Scots into the 1500m World Championships final on Wednesday – and warned a field of gold-hungry rivals he is steeling himself for a fight.

Kerr finished second in his semi-final in Tokyo, just ahead of compatriot and 2022 world champion Jake Wightman. The 27-year-old was tripped up just as he crossed the line and went flying to the deck, but he was quickly back to his feet after a job well done. He was even handed a late boost when Olympic champion Cole Hocker was disqualified for elbowing rivals out of the way in the next semi.

Kerr is bidding to become the first British athlete to go back-to-back at the World Championships since Mo Farah won his third straight 10,000m title eight years ago. Despite Hocker joining Jakob Ingebrigtsen in missing the race, it is still expected to be wide-open, with Dutchman Niels Laros – who is unbeaten at this distance this season – and former champion Timothy Cheruiyot strong contenders.

Josh Kerr falls to the ground after crossing the finish line during the Men's 1500m semi-finals on day three of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Wightman, back in a global final for the first time since he won the title three years ago, also looked excellent, while Neil Gourley completes the British hopefuls. But Kerr insists he is the man to beat and told his challengers to bring it.

“I would say it's one of the most confident I've gone into a world final,” he said. “Each championship has been their own kind of challenges and fun, and I'll keep doing what I can to show up and medal and go after the gold. It's my title, it will be a real battle for whoever wants to come take it off me, but, just keep an eye out on that last lap and I'm going to get some work done.”

Wightman’s return to his best adds another flavour to an already mouth-watering race. The 31-year-old was keeping expectations low before travelling to Tokyo after two years of injury hell and inconsistent form.

“It feels like a long time since, but I've navigated this week pretty well,” he said. “I just need to make sure I give a good account myself on Wednesday.”

Great Britain's Scottish duo Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr react after the men's 1500m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Gourley apologised to his mum for putting her through a load of stress after leaving it late to stamp his ticket to the big dance. The 30-year-old from Glasgow appeared to be stuck on the inside and with no room to break through, before an athlete in front pulled a hamstring in the final 20 metres, leaving a small gap. Gourley spied a chance, went through it and ducked for the line – with a photo finish confirming he snuck through.

“To be honest, what was going through my mind was, my mum is going to kill me after watching that,” he said.. “Someone has got to check on her, she will be having a panic attack up there. But it is alright mum I am through. I need to give her a hug after that.”

Great Britain need Kerr, Wightman or Gourley to deliver after a slow start to these Championships. The men’s and women’s 100m events brought just an eighth-place finish for Dina Asher-Smith, while there are concerns for 400m hopeful Matt Hudson-Smith ahead of today’s semi-final.

That could all change though, with the middle distance runners leading the charge. Ahead of Kerr and co, Max Burgin and Ben Pattison will kick off their 800m campaign on Tuesday with Seb Coe's iconic British record, as well as medals, in their sights. Burgin was the world leader three years ago before deep vein thrombosis derailed his challenge in Eugene.

Injury-free this time around, he was only just beaten by Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi at the Diamond League final in Zurich last month and looks a real contender for the podium.