Ireland v Scotland: Coach lambasts ‘unacceptable performance’ as Scots suffer another defeat in Belfast

Struggling with the bat, the Scots lost by 42 runs at the hands of Ireland in their T20 series in Belfast and must now win the final match to draw the series.

Set a target of 135, the Scots lost Samantha Haggo midway through the innings after she injured her shin stopping a ball from getting to the boundary and required stitches.

The Scots made a slow start with the bat, losing Becky Glen and Sarah Bryce early. Captain Kathryn Bryce dug in, scoring 45 not out, but runs were hard to come by against a disciplined Ireland bowling attack and with Haggo unable to bat Scotland finished on 93 for 9.

Ireland take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series with the final game taking place on Thursday in Belfast.

Scotland head coach Mark Coles said: “That was an unacceptable performance from us. The senior players need to step up and we can’t continue to butcher the power play like we did today.