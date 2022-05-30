Impressive Andy Murray downs Jurij Rodionov to progress at Surbiton Trophy

Andy Murray was far too strong for Jurij Rodionov at the Surbiton Trophy.

The former world No 1 and twice Wimbledon champion, currently ranked 62, needed just under an hour to take out the Austrian in Surbiton, south-west of London, and book a second-round date with either Radu Albot or a qualifier.

Murray did not lose his serve at all in the match and broke Rodionov four times in 59 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the start of the match was delayed by rain, Murray looked in no mood to mess around. The 35-year-old Scot was largely flawless off both wings against an opponent 12 years his junior.

The match finished just before the heavens opened again and Murray will now have a rest day before playing his second-round match on Wednedsay.

Murray took the decision to skip the French Open so he could concentrate on the grass swing. Despite the Surbiton Trophy being a Challenger level event – the tier beneath the main tour – there are a number of top 100 players in the field, including second seed Adrian Mannarino.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu will make her first competitive appearance in England since her US Open triumph at Nottingham next week.

The 19-year-old's second-round exit from the French Open means she will start her grass-court campaign a week earlier than initially intended.

Raducanu and fellow Briton Dan Evans have been given wildcards for the Rothesay Open Nottingham, which gets under way next Monday.

Raducanu said: "I'm excited to return to Nottingham and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of British crowds for the first time this year.

"This event will always be special to me as I played my first tournament on the WTA Tour here last June and I can't wait to go back."

British number two Evans will join the likes of former top-10 players Jack Sock and Fernando Verdasco, as well British duo Liam Broady and Jay Clarke, in the ATP event.

"The grass court season is always a special time for British players and I can't wait to get back to Nottingham and play on courts that are always in such good condition," said Evans.